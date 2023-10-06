Ukrainian forces shell DPR 19 times over past 24 hours, injuring one civilian

DONETSK, October 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) 19 times in the past day, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said in a report.

"In the past 24 hours, the mission registered 19 acts of shelling by Ukrainian armed formations," the report said. "A civilian man has reportedly been injured in the Kirovsky District of Donetsk," the mission added.

In particular, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Makeyevka as well as the Yasinovataya and Golmovsky districts of the DPR came under attack. In all, 68 various shells were fired at DPR localities, the JCCC added.