SEVASTOPOL, October 6. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have repelled an attack on Sevastopol coming in from the Black Sea, city Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"An air defense system was engaged in Sevastopol. According to preliminary data, an attack of aerial targets coming in from over the sea was repelled," he said on Telegram.

All services continue to monitor the situation, he said.