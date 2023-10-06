Uzbek, Russian leaders outline main tasks of bilateral cooperation development

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian and Uzbek delegations headed by the presidents discussed a wide range of issues of Uzbek-Russian relations and outlined the main tasks of bilateral cooperation development, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev told reporters after recent negotiations.

"We have discussed the whole range of issues of Uzbek-Russian relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, outlined specific plans and defined the main tasks for the development of bilateral cooperation. We exchanged views on pressing issues on the regional and international agenda, and expressed our satisfaction with the dynamics and progress achieved in all areas of our multifaceted interaction," the Uzbek leader said.

According to him, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to the further development of long-term mutually beneficial relations, and paid special attention to building up trade, economic and investment cooperation, which has demonstrated steady positive dynamics in recent years.