Kiev troops fired over 106 munitions towards DPR on Thursday

DONETSK, October 6. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine fired 106 various projectiles towards populated areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on October 5, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Friday.

"In the Donetsk area, the adversary conducted 10 shelling attacks using 155mm artillery. In the Gorlovka area, 17 shelling attacks were registered, involving 152mm and 155mm artillery shells, including with cluster charge. Two shelling attacks took place in the Yasinovataya area, both involving 155mm munitions. The Svetlodar area was pounded once, with 155mm artillery shells," the mission said. "Overall, 106 munitions of various types were fired."

The attacks targeted Gorlovka, Golmovsky, Donetsk, Mironovsky, Ozeryanovka and the Yasinovataya district.

Three civilians were killed as a result of these attacks. Nine were injured, including three teenagers who were tampering with an unexploded cluster ordnance.