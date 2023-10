SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russian authorities see national currency weakening and the Central Bank and the Government are making proper steps to solve this problem, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Yes, we have problems. We see them: non-return of revenues, national currency weakening - we see this. The Central Bank and the government are reacting to that," Putin said.

"I am confident steps are right and results will be good," he added.