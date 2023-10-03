Russian forces thwart seven Ukrainian attacks on Krasny Liman direction

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup ‘Center’ thwarted seven attack of Ukrainian armed forces and the 12th ‘Azov’ special operations brigade (deemed terrorist and outlawed in Russia) near the Torskoye protrusion and the Serebryanskoye forestry on the Krasny Liman direction, battlegroup spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"On Krasny Liman direction, coordinated actions of Battlegroup ‘Center’ with support of artillery and aviation thwarted and repelled seven attacks by Ukrainian armed forces’ 63rd and 67th Mechanized Brigades and the 12th ‘Azov’ special operations brigade near the Torskoye protrusion and the Serebryanskoye forestry," Savchuk said.

According to the spokesman, the enemy lost over 60 servicemen.

"An armored combat vehicle and a pickup truck were destroyed," Savchuk noted.

"During counter-battery fire, up to 20 Ukrainian artillery crews were revealed and suppressed. Tactical aviation group carried out strikes at two enemy command and observation points near the settlement of Toskoye, DPR," Savchuk said, adding that air defense systems downed a drone near the settlement of Kremennaya, LPR.