Russian peacekeepers deliver 12 tons of humanitarian cargo to Karabakh civilians

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers have delivered a total of 12 tons of humanitarian aid to civilian residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping force delivered to Stepanakert 12 tons of humanitarian cargo for the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. The delivery includes food, medicines and essential goods," the ministry said.

As the humanitarian convoy was moving towards the region, Russian peacekeepers were assisting civilians leaving the territory of Karabakh. They distributed potable water, bread and baby food among those in need.

The Russian peacekeeping force continues to fulfill its assigned tasks on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The ministry reiterated that its peacekeepers had provided for non-stop interaction between Baku and Stepanakert (Khankendi) to prevent bloodshed, ensure security and respect for humanitarian law regarding civilians.

The ministry also reported that 117 civilians, including 50 children, are located at the site of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and are being provided with accommodations, food and medical care.