Crimean Bridge closed until 6:00 a.m. Friday

SIMFEROPOL, September 29. /TASS/. Car traffic via the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily halted until 6:00 a.m. Friday, the bridge’s Telegram channel reported late on Thursday.

"Traffic of motor vehicles via the Crimean Bridge has been halted until 06:00 a.m. Moscow time on September 29," the statement says.

The Russian Transportation Ministry said earlier that the Crimean Bridge would be closed for motor vehicles for a few hours starting on September 28 due to repair work. "Plans are for vehicular traffic to be limited on approaches to the Crimean Bride on September 28, with the traffic on the motorway section of the bridge to be halted completely from 9 p.m. of that day to 6 a.m. on September 29 due to repair work," the ministry said in a statement.

On July 17, two Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels attacked the Crimean bridge. Two adults were killed, one teenager injured. The motorway section of the bridge was damaged.