Russian air strikes hit terrorist positions, infrastructure in Syria’s Idlib province

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia’s aerospace forces have conducted air strikes on terrorist infrastructure near the towns of Khalluba and Al-Anakawi in Syria’s Idlib Governorate, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"On September 27, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck terrorist infrastructure near the localities of Khalluba and Al-Anakawi in the Idlib Governorate. They destroyed facilities for the production and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles, used by militants to attack pro-government Syrian forces and civilians. They also destroyed the terrorists’ underground shelters," Kulit clarified.

In a separate development, the official said that fighter jets and drones deployed by the US-led coalition violated Syrian airspace in the al-Tanf area on 11 separate occasions during the past day. The violations were committed by two pairs of Typhoon fighter jets, two pairs of Rafale fighter jets, one MC-12W surveillance aircraft and two MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) deployed by the coalition.

According to Kulit, a total of nine violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the US-led coalition were registered in the reported period. They were all related to flights of UAVs that were not coordinated with the Russian side.