MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Reflections on the possibility of defeating Russia do no credit to Western diplomats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, the Kiev regime continues to behave as if it is calling the tune, while the West keeps saying with one voice that there would be "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" and Ukrainian President Vladimir "Zelensky will determine the terms for the start of talks."

"That said, the circle has closed; it’s a total impasse, which either shows that those managing the war against Russia lack common sense or reflects their unshakable confidence that they will defeat Russia. Neither does credit to Western diplomats and thinkers," Lavrov noted.

Earlier, Zelensky reiterated his so-called peace formula, which does not take Moscow’s position into account, at a UN Security Council meeting. The plan stipulates the full withdrawal of the Russian Armed Forces beyond the 1991 borders and Ukraine retaking control of its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized earlier that Zelenksy’s so-called peace plan was in fact another US-created manual on how to fuel the conflict in Europe. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, pointed out that Zelensky was making statements about a peaceful solution without taking the actual situation into consideration.