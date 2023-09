MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Gold production in Russia in August 2023 decreased by 3.6% year-on-year, but increased by 10.6% compared to July of this year, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Overall, over the eight months of 2023, gold production increased by 3.8% compared to the same period in 2022.

Production of basic precious metals in Russia in August decreased by 0.6% in annual terms.