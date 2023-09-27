Russia’s industrial production rises by 5.4% in August, over 8 months — by 3%

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The volume of industrial production in Russia in August 2023 increased by 5.4% compared to August last year, in January-August the growth was 3% in annual terms, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Industrial production increased by 2% in August compared to the previous month.

Mining production in Russia in August decreased by 1.2% in annual terms (in January-August by 1.3%), production in manufacturing industries increased by 10.3% (in January-August - by 6.6%). In the industries providing electricity, gas and steam, the figures in August increased by 2.1% (over eight months by 0.4%), in the field of water supply, sewerage and waste disposal, production growth amounted to 2.3% (over eight months the figure decreased by 3%).

According to statistics, computer, electronic, and optical product manufacturing climbed by 54.2% year-on-year in August, furniture production increased by 42.8%, and car, trailer, and semi-trailer production increased by 41.8%.