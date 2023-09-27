At least 20 people involved in shootout in Dagestani village where policeman was killed

MAKHACHKALA, September 27. /TASS/. At least 20 people were involved in a shootout in a village in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan, Spokeswoman for the regional Interior Ministry Gayana Garieva told TASS.

"There are 20 known participants. <…> Maybe, more," Garieva said.

According to preliminary information, two people were killed, including a police officer, and several more were injured in the village of Levashi. The shooters made their getaway in cars. Local detectives and forensic specialists arrived at the site, along with a deputy chief of the regional investigative department. The regional prosecutor’s office launched an inquiry.