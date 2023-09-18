Putin signs decree on ‘digital passport’ — document

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on ‘digital passport’ that defines cases and the order of using digital identity instead of paper record. The document has been released on the official web portal of legal information.

"It should be established that provision of data by Russian citizens carrying information from identity documents or other documents issued by Russian state bodies in electronic form using the mobile application of the federal state information system ‘Public Services Portal’ is considered equivalent to submission of those documents in cases defined by the Russian government," the decree reads.

That said, the citizens have the right to use paper documents as well, according to the document.