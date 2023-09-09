Foreign monitors find no violations by election commissions in Zaporozhye

MELITOPOL, September 9. /TASS/. Foreign experts have not found any violations in the operation of district election commissions during absentee door-to-door voting in Berdyansk and Melitopol, Anton Bibarov-Gosudarev, the head of the public center for election monitoring in the Zaporozhye Region, has told TASS.

"[International experts] visited polling stations in Berdyansk and Melitopol. They did not spot any violations. At least they did not mention any either at a meeting with the [Russian] Central Election Commission or during their work at the public monitoring center," Bibarov-Gosudarev said.

A group of international experts arrived in the Zaporozhye Region on Friday to observe the voting in the legislative assembly and municipal council elections. The group included representatives from Argentina, Germany, Spain, Mexico, Serbia, Slovakia, and the United States.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the Zaporozhye Region, thanked the foreign experts.

"For our part, we have provided the international observers with all the necessary means of protection, as we take into account the risk of and are ready for any provocations by ill-wishers," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Elections in Russian regions within the framework of the single voting day are held from September 8 to 10, with the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions taking part for the first time. In general, the elections of different levels are to be held in 85 constituent territories of Russia. In 21 regions, direct elections of top officials, and in 20 territories, elections of legislative bodies of power are being held.