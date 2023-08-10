Drone intercepted near Energodar posed no threat to Zaporozhye NPP

VIENNA, August 10. /TASS/. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were informed that a drone had been intercepted near the city of Energodar, but posed no threat to the nearby Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the agency said in a press statement on Thursday.

"The IAEA experts were informed by ZNPP that a drone was spotted and intercepted near Energodar on 9 August, but this was not related to ZNPP, the neighbouring thermal power plant or the city. There was no impact on ZNPP’s safety, and the IAEA experts confirmed that they did not hear or observe anything at the plant," the statement says.

Defense and security sources told TASS on Wednesday that Russian forces had intercepted a Ukrainian attack drone near the city of Energodar. The drone was headed towards the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. A nuclear fuel storage facility is suspected of being the possible target.