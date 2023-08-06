Ukrainian forces shell DPR 53 times over day — mission

DONETSK, August 7. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 53 times over the past day, according to the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes.

"The mission reported 53 facts of fire opening by Ukrainian armed units over the past day," it said on its Telegram channel. "Two hundred and two various munitions were fired," the mission said.

Nine persons were injured as a result of shelling. Eight buildings and four infrastructural facilities were damaged.