Man suspected of plotting blast in Armavir detained by security officers

KRASNODAR, August 3. /TASS/. A man suspected of plotting a blast at a law enforcement agency building in the city of Armavir has been detained by security officers, a spokesman for the Krasnodar Territory department of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"The man planned to detonate a makeshift explosive device on the territory of a law enforcement agency facility in Armavir, He was detained. Criminal charges have been brought under part 1, article 30 and part 1, article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparations for a terror attack)," he said, adding that the man made the explosive device and kept it at home.