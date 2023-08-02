Russia to take tough measures against militants plotting terror attacks in Syria

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia is concerned by information that terrorists are training suicide bombers for attacks against Russian facilities and patrols in Syria and will take tough measures against militants, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"The Russian side is highly concerned by information, indicating that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) has been actively training suicide terrorists plotting terror attacks against the facilities and patrols of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Syrian Arab Army," he said at a briefing.

According to the military official, the Russian group of forces in Syria will take decisive and harsh measures against the militants who are planning attacks on Russian and Syrian troops.

"We are urging the commanders of illegal armed formations to reject provocations and to get on the track of a peaceful conflict settlement," he stressed.