Russia’s retail trade turnover rises by 10% in June

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The retail trade turnover in Russia in June 2023 increased by 10% year-on-year and amounted to 3.833 trillion rubles ($40.64 bln), while in January-June retail sales increased by 1.1% to 21.694 trillion rubles($230.03 bln), according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

"Retail trade turnover in June 2023 amounted to 3.833 bln rubles, or 110.0% (in comparable prices) compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, in the first half of 2023 - 21.69 bln rubles, or 101.1%," the report said.

In the structure of retail trade turnover, the share of food products, including drinks, and tobacco products amounted to 48.2%, non-food products - 51.8% (in June last year - 50.6% and 49.4% respectively).