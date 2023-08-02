Russia’s actions based on international law which West wants to destroy — Kremlin

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, August 2. /TASS/. Russia acts exclusively on the basis of international law while the West is destroying it, attempting to establish its own rules, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a Russian youth forum.

"International law is constantly being trampled upon and the collective West indeed prefers not to adhere to international law but establish rules - and neither us, nor many countries worldwide want to live following precisely these rules," Peskov said.

"A certain breakage is underway, still, we need to gravitate more toward international law. And here, everything that we are doing, fully rests on international law," the Kremlin official stressed.

Peskov added that the Russian side had repeatedly justified this point of view and would continue to do so in the future.