MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian attacks in the Zaporozhye area, Battlegroup East spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS on Sunday.

"Aerial reconnaissance detected an enemy reconnaissance group, which was eliminated by artillery fire near Lugovskoye. A Msta-B towed howitzer was destroyed near Temirovka. Three enemy attacks towards Ratobino were repelled. Ukrainian equipment and troops were wiped out, particularly with Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers," he said.

Chekhov added that the crews of anti-tank missile systems had destroyed a tank, several Bradley fighting vehicles and a pickup truck carrying enemy troops near Malaya Tokmachka. Army aircraft destroyed a tank and several other armored vehicles in the Novodanilovka area and hit enemy army sites north of Priyutnoye. In addition, an Osa missile system shot down a Furia drone.