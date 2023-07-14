Russian troops destroy Ukrainian ammo depot in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed an ammunition depot of the armed forces of Ukraine near the village of Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region and shot down an enemy kamikaze drone in the area, the commander of the Russian army’s Storm Z battalion with the call sign Ali has told TASS.

"Near the populated area of Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian troops destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian armed forces and shot down a kamikaze drone of the adversary," he said.

The Storm Z commander told TASS that the Ukrainian armed forces had lost over 200 troops and more than 20 pieces of heavy armor, including five Leopard tanks and eight Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, in the Zaporozhye area earlier this week.