Kherson official urges Wagner founder to end mutiny

GENICHESK, June 24. /TASS/. Acting Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo has urged Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) founder Yevgeny Prigozhin to stop the PMC’s actions and end the mutiny.

"It would be very right and good, if precisely Yevgeny Prigozhin himself stops these actions because mutinies have never been successful for mutineers in Russia’s history. They were suppressed. The only thing to come out of them was hindering the implementation of the shared task," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Saldo, the only common goal now is "attaining victory in the special military operation, liberating Ukraine from the Nazi influence and the West’s toxic influence."

On June 23, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. He particularly claimed that his forces had come under attack, which he blamed on the country’s military authorities. In this regard, the Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal investigation into calls for armed mutiny. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed the allegations of a strike on the Wagner PMC’s "rear camps" as fake news. The FSB warned Wagner fighters against following Prigozhin’s orders and called on them to detain him.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address to the nation on Saturday described the Wagner group’s actions as armed mutiny and betrayal, vowing to take tough measures against the mutineers.