Moscow imposes no restrictions on incoming, outgoing traffic - Mayor

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Rumors about restrictions on Moscow’s incoming and outgoing road traffic are not true, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his official Telegram channel. He also urged Muscovites and the city’s guests to stay calm.

"There have been many reports of traffic restrictions on the roads leading to and out of the city. This has nothing to do with reality. There may be traffic jams due to tighter security. No restrictions on entry and exit exist," Sobyanin wrote.

He also asked Muscovites to trust only official sources.

"I urge you to remain calm. As the president stressed in his address, our strength today is in our unity and in the consolidation of society," Sobyanin said.

Earlier on Saturday, he stated that anti-terrorist measures were being taken in the city and additional control of the roads had been introduced. Similar measures in the Moscow Region were taken by Governor Andrey Vorobyov. The Department of Transport said that inter-regional buses from Moscow to southern destinations might be delayed or cancelled.

Previously announced mass events have been cancelled in Moscow, but all city services, according to Sobyanin, keep working as usual and movement around the city is not hampered.

In the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of the PMC Wagner’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. In particular, he claimed that his units had been allegedly attacked and blamed the military leadership of the country. In connection with these statements, the Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case over calls for an armed rebellion. The Defense Ministry dismissed the claims about alleged strikes on the "rear camps of the PMC Wagner" as false. The FSB’s public relations center called on the personnel of the private military company not to follow Prigozhin’s orders and to take measures to detain him. Russian President Vladimir Putin in his address to the nation on Saturday described the PMC Wagner’s actions an armed mutiny and treason and vowed that measures against the trouble-makers would be tough.