Zaporozhye frontiers reliably protected by Russian forces, say authorities

MELITOPOL, June 24. /TASS/. The situation in the Zaporozhye Region remains stable, all the services continue their work in normal mode and frontiers are reliably protected by Russian forces, acting Regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Saturday.

"The situation in the Zaporozhye Region is stable, all the services are working normally and our frontiers are reliably protected by Russian forces," the acting governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The acting regional head urged residents to trust only verified information sources and not to yield to provocations.

The Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin earlier posted several audio records with his statements, in which he claimed that strikes had allegedly been delivered against his formations and accused the country’s military leadership of that. In the wake of this, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has opened a criminal case into a call for an armed mutiny. The FSB urged Wagner fighters not to obey Prigozhin’s orders and take measures for his detention.

Russia’s Defense Ministry dismissed as untrue the reports that Russian forces had allegedly delivered a strike against "the encampments of the Wagner private military company."

In his televised address to the nation on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the actions by the Wagner private military company "an armed mutiny" and treachery and vowed that tough measures would be taken against the insurgents.