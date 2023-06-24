Situation in LPR remains stable, says Lugansk leader

LUGANSK, June 24. /TASS/. The situation in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) remains stable, Acting LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said on Saturday.

"The situation in the LPR and along its borders remains stable. We have everything under control. All essential services continue to operate normally," he wrote on Telegram.

Pasechnik also warned against giving in to provocations. "We are a united nation and we stand with our president. Today, it’s crucial to be guided only by the interests of our country and its people, while all differences must be forgotten until victory is won, and victory will definitely be ours," he said.

Earlier, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. He particularly claimed that his forces had come under attack, which he blamed on the country’s military authorities. In this regard, the Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal investigation into calls for armed mutiny. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed allegations of a strike on the Wagner PMC’s "rear camps" as fake news. The FSB warned Wagner fighters against following Prigozhin’s orders and called on them to take action to detain him. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address to the nation on Saturday described the Wagner group’s actions as armed mutiny and betrayal, vowing to take tough measures against the mutineers.