Russian embassy investigates detention of Russian national in Northern Cyprus

NICOSIA, June 22. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Nicosia is investigating the circumstances of arrest of the Russian national under a request from Interpol in Northern Cyprus, the embassy told TASS Thursday.

"We have learned about the detention of a Russian national from mass media; we are currently investigating the details. No one has officially requested help from the embassy," the embassy representative said.

Earlier, Cypriot media reported that Russian ex-banker Stanislav Mitrushin was arrested in the unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. According to the reports, Russian authorities suspect Mitrushin of financial machinations. He has reportedly been living in Northern Cyprus since 2015. An international arrest warrant was issued against him over suspicion of embezzlement of 2.2 billion rubles.

According to the report, the ex-banker started to actively purchase real estate in Northern Cyprus after obtaining a residence permit. A total of 150,000 pounds and $120,000 were found during the search in his house in Trikomo.

Mitrushin was put into custody and will face the court on Friday.