MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. A vaccination campaign has kicked off in the Kherson Region, chief of Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova said on Thursday.

"Along with medicines and dressing materials, we brought vaccines against hepatitis A, dysentery, enteric fever, and the entire group of intestinal infections. We began the vaccination campaign today. <…> Tomorrow, we will dispatch another truck with vaccines," she said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

She also pointed to the need to employ more psychologists in the region. The situation, in her words, is under control.

"A team of epidemiologists has been deployed. They took water samples from water supply systems, because although people drink bottled water they wash their teeth with tap water. <…> According to preliminary data, no pathogens have been found," she said.

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the Kakhovka HPP, which resulted in the destruction of gate sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. Water levels in Novaya Kakhovka rose to 12 meters and now the water is subsiding. There are 35 communities in the flood zone. People are being evacuated from flooded areas. According to the latest data, eight people are reported to have died and more than 60 taken to the hospital. The destruction of the hydro power plant has caused serious environmental damage with farmlands along the Dnieper River being washed away. Additionally, there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal may run low and become too shallow.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the strike on the Kakhovka dam as an act of deliberate sabotage by Ukrainian forces, adding that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for its consequences.