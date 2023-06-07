Russian, Saudi Arabian diplomats discuss security, WMD non-proliferation

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Director of Policy Planning Department of the Saudi Foreign Ministry Rayed Krimly discussed on June 7 the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and international security issues.

"In the course of detailed and interested exchange of opinions, issues of strengthening international and regional security, with particular emphasis on the problem of the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, were discussed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.