UN should not repeat past mistakes during Kakhovka dam inquiry — Russian envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, June 7. /TASS/. In the context of the inquiry of the Kakhovka dam attack, the United Nations should not repeat the mistakes committed in the case of Ukraine’s provocation in Bucha and of explosions targeting the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters.

He said that Russia would raise the question of a UN inquiry into the Kakhovka dam explosion during a UN Security Council session on Tuesday, adding that Russia earlier requested similar inquiries into the Bucha provocation and the Nord Stream explosions, but "it never happened."

"This time, it should not be repeated," he added.