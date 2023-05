MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. World Judo Championships with Russian athletes participating will kick off on Sunday in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The tournament will end on May 13. Judokas from Russia and Belarus will participate in championships as individual neutral athletes according to the resolution of the executive board of the International Judo Federation (IJF).

Seventeen athletes (nine men and eight women) from Russia will participate in world championships.