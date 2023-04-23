Ukraine shells DPR 40 times in 24 hours with three civilians killed, eight wounded

DONETSK, April 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have launched 275 munitions at the DPR’s communities over the past 24 hours, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) said overnight on Monday.

According to data published on the mission’s Telegram channel, 40 bombardments using 155-mm caliber conventional artillery as well multiple-launch rocket systems have been recorded affecting Aleksandrovka, Vladimirovka, Donetsk, Zaytsevo, Makeyevka, Panteleymonovka, Yakovlevka and Yasinovataya.

As a result of the strikes, three civilians have been killed and eight have been wounded, 28 residential buildings and two civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged, the report notes.

On April 22, Ukrainian forces conducted 25 bombardments.