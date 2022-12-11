Ukraine’s shelling attack followed by fire near market in Donetsk — mayor

DONETSK, December 11. /TASS/. A fire broke out near Donetsk’s Mayak market after a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, the city’s Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Sunday.

"Local residents are reporting the consequences of the barbarous shelling of the city’s Kievsky district. According to witnesses, several shells hit near the Mayak market (black smoke is seen). A shell hit an apartment in a nine-storey house, windows were broken in several houses, a gas pipe was damaged in an apartment block with a subsequent fire," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said earlier on Sunday that more than 170 shells of various calibers had been fired at DPR cities by Ukrainian troops during the day. According to the mission, as many as 36 shells, including from Grad multiple rocket launchers, were fired at Donetsk alone from 15:05 to 15:52 Moscow time.