Russia to do everything to end conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible, Putin assures Modi

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. Russia will do everything it can to make the conflict in Ukraine end as soon as possible, but Kiev refuses to negotiate, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit Friday.

"I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, you concerns that you express constantly," Putin noted.

"We do everything we can to make it end as soon as possible," he assured. Meanwhile, he expressed his regret, because the "other side, the Ukrainian leadership stated its rejection of negotiations process," "stated that it wants to achieve its goals by force."

"As they say, on the battlefield," the President noted.

The Russian leader also assured the Indian Prime Minister that he will keep the Indian partners informed about the situation in Ukraine.

Putin noted that Russia and India actively cooperate on international platforms, discussing all situations in the world, including troubled ones.