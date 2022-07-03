Lavrov to hold talks with Venezuelan Foreign Minister on July 4 in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria will hold talks in Moscow on Monday, July 4, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"On July 3-5, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Carlos Faria will be in Russia on an official visit. On July 4, Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with him," the ministry said.

The ministers plan to discuss latest issues on the bilateral agenda, prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in a wide range of areas, steps to strengthen the foreign policy coordination of the two countries at multilateral platforms, including within the framework of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter.

In addition, Lavrov and Faria will discuss the situation in and around Venezuela. "The Russian side intends to continue providing comprehensive support to the Venezuelan government and people in defending national sovereignty and the freedom to choose one's own development path, including through its participation in accompanying the national dialogue of all political forces in the country," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Previously, Faria served as Venezuela's ambassador to Moscow. He was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in May 2022.