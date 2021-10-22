High COVID death rate in Russia due to late medical care, expert says

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The high mortality rate from coronavirus in Russia mostly results from late medical treatment as well as procrastination in starting therapy, Deputy Director for Clinical Research of the Gabrichevsky Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Tatyana Ruzhentsova told TASS.

"COVID fatalities mostly result from late medical treatment, and late start of due therapy when complications have already developed and antiviral medication is less than effective," she said.

According to the expert, the coronavirus situation in Russia is very tense. Generally, the increased incidence was expected, with regards to the onset of cool rainy weather, the end of vacations and holidays, and a low percentage of vaccinated individuals. A large contribution to the abysmal rates was made by those who questioned the need and effectiveness of vaccination, as well as the treatment regimens used, which provide good results when prescribed from the first days of the disease," she added.

Ruzhentsova also noted that such a situation could be avoided if more than 60% of the country's population would get vaccinated against coronavirus within a short span. What’s more, regardless of vaccination status or having endured the illness, it would be necessary to comply with using masks in crowded places, social distancing and not neglect sanitary and hygienic recommendations.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, the situation with coronavirus in Russia is becoming increasingly challenging due to poor vaccination rates and noncompliance with restriction measures. According to her, over the past week alone, nationwide cases have increased by 15.5%, while in 35 regions it has surpassed the national average, and critical mortality rates and severe coronavirus cases are being seen in 17 regions of Russia.