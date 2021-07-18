Restaurants in Moscow may open for guests without QR codes

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Catering establishments in Moscow, including food courts in shopping centers, from Monday can choose the format of receiving guests - with or without QR codes. In any case, both staff and visitors are required to comply with the relevant requirements of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

"Checks will be carried out in restaurants, cafes, nightclubs, and bars of the capital for compliance with sanitary measures," First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Mayor and Government of Moscow Alexey Nemeryuk told TASS.

The decision to ease the restrictions was announced by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on July 16, after the news about improving the epidemiological situation in the city and growing vaccination campaign - more than 3.8 mln people, or around 30%, received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine in the capital.

"The system of QR codes for receiving visitors in catering establishments will not be mandatory starting from July 19," Nemeryuk said, adding that businesses still can organize the process however they want for holders of an immunity certificate - people who have been vaccinated against coronavirus, those who have recovered or have passed a PCR test. People can visit such places without masks and gloves, they do not have to pass temperature checks at the entrance. The list of anti-coronavirus measures for places working in a "regular mode" will be longer, he noted. Employees must wear masks and gloves, regardless of the venue’s working mode.