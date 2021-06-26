About 2,000 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Moscow every day

MOSCOW, June 26. / TASS /. About 2,000 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the capital every day, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday.

"We hospitalize about 2,000 people per day. Those are only the ones we take into the hospital. And there are so many people that come to examine the patient, bring him to the CT center. Of course, that creates a lot of stress for the medical system, but now it is almost completely normalized," Sobyanin said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

He specified that 20,000 beds were set up in Moscow to treat patients with COVID-19. "Today, a little more than 14,000 are occupied, approaching 15,000. That's a large volume. We are already accustomed to such large numbers. In general, we have only 35,000 beds in the Moscow health care system that work for emergency planned assistance and 20,000 have been created just for covid patients," Sobyanin said. He stressed that in the context of a pandemic, the load on ambulance systems, outpatient clinics, and stationary systems has doubled; they all work with serious strain. "In fact, another healthcare system has been created in parallel to combat COVID-19. There is no longer even a question of hospital beds, oxygen or mechanical ventilation. The main thing is the people who have to work there: doctors, nurses, and so on," he said.