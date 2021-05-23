Putin to begin series of meetings on defense-related topics on May 25

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin a series of meetings on defense-related topics on Tuesday, May 25, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

"Tomorrow (on May 24), we will have a visit by Kyrgyzstan’s president. The series of meetings will begin on Tuesday (May 25)," he said when asked when the president planned to begin his traditional series of defense-related meetings.

However, Peskov refrained from disclosing the key topics of the upcoming meetings.

The Kremlin press service said on Friday, Putin will meet with visiting Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Sochi on Monday. The presidents will discuss ways to stabilize the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, as well as issues of trade-and-economic, military technical, cultural, humanitarian cooperation and issues of the development of Eurasian integration.

Peskov told TASS earlier that the upcoming traditional series of defense-related meetings was planned to be held offline.

The president holds meetings with the senior officials of the Russian defense ministry and executives of defense-related companies twice a year. The format was changed in 2019 when the president began to visit military facilities as part of such meetings that focused on a particular type of forces.