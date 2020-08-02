No worries about opening schools in traditional format — Russian minister of education

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s ministry of education has no serious worries about opening schools after the coronavirus epidemic, Minister Sergei Kravtsov said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta.

"We are getting prepared to open schools and resume classes in the traditional format. But is the epidemic situation in this or that municipality is unfavorable, we will be guided by considerations of avoiding health risks for children, their parents and teachers. As of today, we have no serious worries," he said.

According to the minister, it was agreed with the health ministry that medics will be present in each school during first weeks of September. "We have agreed with the health ministry: a medical worker will be present in each school during the first two weeks, from September 1 to 14. All requirements of Russia’s sanitary watchdog will be taken into account to reduce health risks for children and teachers," Kravtsov added.

The minister said earlier that format of school classes at the beginning of the new academic year would depend on the epidemic situation in each particular municipality.