67 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Sixty-seven more coronavirus-positive patients died in Moscow during the day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"Sixty-seven coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," the center said, adding that the COVID-19 death toll in Moscow has reached 1,934.

To date, a total of 326,448 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 99,825 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,249 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

The most difficult coronavirus situation is in Moscow, which has been improving in the recent days. Thus, the number of newly confirmed cases has been decreasing and on May 22 it was about the same as the number of recoveries - 2,988 and 2,900, respectively. In all, a total of 158,207 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow. As many as 43,582 patients have recovered. Large-scale voluntary testing for coronavirus antibodies has been launched in the capital city.

The biggest daily number of recoveries in Moscow - 5,440 - was reported on May 20.