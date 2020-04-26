Siberian company to double production of component for coronavirus test kits

NOVOSIBIRSK, April 26. /TASS/. Biosan, a company based in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, will open a new production line to double the production of one of the basic components for novel coronavirus testing kits, the company has told TASS.

Earlier, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Andrei Goncharov said the ministry would assist the company in receiving state support from the region’s Industry Development Center. The company said it would receive a preferential loan to purchase equipment for the new production line.

"In connection with the growing demand from manufacturers of COVID-2019 test systems, Biosan will double the production of deoxy triphosphate (nucleoside 5' triphosphate), one of the key components of coronavirus testing kits. This will occur as a result of installing the necessary equipment at a new production line," a company official said.

The installation of the new production line will begin immediately after the equipment is received, with production due to be launched about 3-5 days later.