Coronavirus cases in Moscow Region rise to 3,954 over past day

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in 61 districts of the Moscow region, in just a day there were 428 more people infected in the region, their total number reached 3,954, the regional operational headquarters for monitoring the situation with coronavirus said on Saturday.

"428 coronavirus cases were detected in the Moscow Region per day. In total, 3,954 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the Moscow Region. 40 people have died. 162 people have recovered and have been discharged," the report said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 2.2 mln people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, more than 150,000 people have died. In Russia, according to the latest data, 36,793 cases of infection were registered, 3,057 people recovered, 313 people died.