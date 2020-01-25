Kremlin: Russia’s policy on Ukraine remains unchanged

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Moscow has not altered its policy on the situation in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"As for the alleged change in the policy on the situation in Ukraine, this has nothing to do with reality and reflects only a personal viewpoint of the person who speaks about that," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman thus commented on a statement by expert and Director of the Center for Political Studies Alexei Chesnakov who wrote in his Telegram-channel on Saturday that Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov "quit the state service" "due to a change in the policy on Ukraine."

The Kremlin spokesman also said there was no presidential decree on Surkov’s resignation. "There are no decrees on Surkov’s resignation. I don’t have such information," the Kremlin spokesman said.