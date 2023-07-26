Egypt's leader plans to discuss strengthening bilateral relations with Putin — office

CAIRO, July 26. /TASS/. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is planning to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations at all levels at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg later on Wednesday.

"Today, the President is setting off for Russia to take part in the second Russia-Africa Summit," the Egyptian presidential office said on its official Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

"Also, during the visit, el-Sisi is scheduled to have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations at all levels as part of close ties between Egypt and Russia, as well as the two countries’ efforts toward developing cooperation and continuing intensive consultations on international and regional issues of mutual interest," the presidential office added.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov announced on Tuesday that Putin’s talks with his Egyptian counterpart were scheduled for Wednesday evening. According to Ushakov, the two leaders will begin their meeting in the presence of reporters before continuing their communication at lunch.

Putin and el-Sisi met at the first Russia-Africa Summit in 2019. El-Sisi then told his Russian counterpart that Egypt "views the Russian side as a reliable partner of the African continent." He also expressed the hope that Russia "will work in Africa in all spheres and sectors, particularly in the sphere of development." The two leaders last talked over the phone in March 2023.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is slated for July 27-28 in St. Petersburg. The first such event was held in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019 under the slogan "For peace, security and development."