Press review: Africa to get seat at G20 table and US warned away from placing nukes in UK

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 6th
© EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The G20 plans to grant the African Union full membership at its New Delhi summit this weekend; Moscow is cautioning Washington against re-stationing its nuclear weapons on UK soil after a 15-year hiatus; and the EU is 'out of ideas' and in no rush to impose its 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions on Moscow. These stories topped Wednesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Vedomosti: African Union to become full-fledged G20 member at New Delhi summit

The G20 plans to admit the African Union (AU) as a full-fledged member at its 18th summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The corresponding provision will be included in the G20’s final declaration, which is currently being drafted, Russian G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash told Vedomosti. According to her, Russia was one of the first countries to support the AU’s application, which was filed last year by Senegalese President Macky Sall, who chaired the AU in 2022 and called upon the G20 leaders to grant the Africa-wide bloc a permanent seat in the group. "Russia believes that, once implemented, the initiative of African nations would contribute to strengthening the positions of the majority of countries worldwide and the interests of the Global South," Lukash said. Russia’s G20 sherpa recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had publicly voiced his support for the AU joining the G20 at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg in late July.

EU expected to put squeeze on Africa at G20 given Russian, Chinese leaders' absence

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, which is currently chairing the G20, emphasized, in a comment to South Africa’s Mail & Guardian newspaper, that New Delhi was an advocate for the AU gaining full G20 membership. While the G20 already includes South Africa, a BRICS country, as a member, New Delhi also invited Nigeria and Egypt, representing Sub-Saharan Africa and North Africa, respectively, to attend the summit. Supporting Africa’s application is in India’s real economic interests, as many Indian companies have a footprint on the continent, said Aleksey Kupriyanov, chairman of the South Asia group at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO). According to him, New Delhi is also counting on earning high-profile PR points to burnish its reputation as a Global South leader.

As for the European Union, the fact that African countries have mostly maintained a neutral stance on anti-Russian UN resolutions over Ukraine is a cause for worry in Brussels, thus prompting the bloc to look for ways to influence Africa, one of which is Brussels’ support for upgrading the continent’s status within the G20, explained Pavel Timofeyev, head of the European Political Research Department at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations.

"Bringing the AU into the G20 would enhance interaction between Russia and the continent and give Russian businesses better market opportunities there," Natalya Piskunova, associate professor at Moscow State University’s Department of World Politics, concluded.

 

Kommersant: Russia cautions US to avoid escalation, refrain from re-stationing nukes in UK

Russia would view any move to return US nuclear weapons to British soil as an escalatory action, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Kommersant on Tuesday. She slammed the potential US initiative to return US nukes to Britain after a 15-year hiatus as a purely anti-Russian destabilizing move, adding that it envisioned joint planning and practicing regularly for nuclear attacks on targets in Russia from non-nuclear European countries. "We will continue to press our demands that the entire US nuclear arsenal be returned to US soil and that the infrastructure enabling the rapid deployment of nuclear weapons to Europe subsequently be dismantled," Zakharova warned.

The Federation of American Scientists (FAS) and two British newspapers, The Telegraph and The Guardian, reported last week that US tactical nukes may be sent back to the UK. Experts and reporters noted that the US has secured $50 mln in funding for a project to build a 144-bed dormitory at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, England. The base currently hosts US F-15E Strike Eagle and F-35A Lightning II combat aircraft that are capable of carrying nukes. And there are plans to increase the number of F-35A aircraft soon.

According to Dmitry Stefanovich, a researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations and co-founder of the Vatfor project, even if the US does deploy its nukes to Britain, this would hardly signal a change in the nuclear doctrines of either Washington or London, or in the nature of joint NATO missions. "Moreover, just like the United States, Great Britain is a `legitimate’ nuclear power, as per the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons - TASS). Therefore, even the existing criticism regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons to non-nuclear powers or training their military to use them for combat purposes doesn’t work here," the expert told Kommersant. However, he added, what one can be sure of is that such a move would hardly be likely to facilitate any hypothetical negotiations on the future of non-strategic nukes.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) is planning a large-scale protest against the initiative on September 23. "The deployment of the new B61-12 to Europe undermines any prospects for global peace and ensures Britain will be a target in a nuclear conflict between the US/NATO and Russia. It’s beyond irresponsible that the UK government is allowing this deployment," the CND said.

 

Izvestia: EU 'out of ideas,' in no rush to draft its 12th set of anti-Russian sanctions

The European Council, part of the European Union (EU) executive branch, is not currently discussing imposing additional sanctions on Russia, several members of the European Parliament (MEP) told Izvestia. "However, civil society and the European Parliament are seeking to crack down on third countries that help Russia circumvent sanctions, especially restrictions on the export and re-export of Russian oil and gas," German MEP Gunnar Beck pointed out. According to him, among other proposals being discussed in Brussels, there are restrictions on dual-use goods that "can be used for the production of missiles in Russia" and the imposition of sanctions on individuals and entities, including state-owned nuclear power corporation Rosatom, as well as the creation of a legal framework for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, he said.

Despite the collective West’s ardent desire to continue putting pressure on Moscow, with each consecutive round of restrictions the scope of activities that Brussels can sanction only gets thinner. "The process is going very slowly, as [the bloc] has simply run out of ideas," Croatian MEP Ivan Vilibor Sincic, a member of the delegation to the EU-Russia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, told Izvestia.

Georgiy Ostapkovich, director of the Center for Business Trends Research at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University), said that those sanctions that have been imposed on Moscow to date have failed to bring Western leaders the expected result, namely the hoped-for implosion of the Russian economy. "However, the sanctions do cause destruction, as access to hi-tech Western equipment is cut off for you. Before the sanctions, equipment supplied by Western countries accounted for 48% of Russian imports," Ostapkovich told Izvestia. "Certainly, businesses and economic agents were hurt, as they were deprived of innovative equipment. On the other hand, this gave an impetus to import substitution and technological breakthroughs. And the economy has been rebuilding. In these circumstances, Russia is trying to reformat its economy toward producing high-value-added goods," he said.

Meanwhile, the West will press on with its relentless sanctions campaign, Ostapkovich believes, as he expects the EU to continue rolling out more sanctions packages for as long as the Ukraine conflict remains unresolved.

 

Media: Russia may slash oil production in wake of oil exports decline

Russia and Saudi Arabia remain committed to their common policy of voluntarily reducing oil supplies. Russia, for one, extended a voluntary supply cut of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) for September until the end of 2023, and Saudi Arabia, as well, extended its 1 mln bpd cuts to the year-end. Until recently, as regards reducing its oil exports, Russia has sought to do so without hurting crude production, by increasing refining volumes. It may not be able to continue such a policy this fall against the backdrop of refinery repairs, however, and hence Moscow is cautioning that oil production may fall. In any case, decisions in this regard will be made on a month-by-month basis.

So, in September-October both Russia and Saudi Arabia will export 200,000 to 300,000 bpd more than in the summer months, while their production volumes will hardly change. According to Viktor Katona at Kpler, those repairs that can be postponed to next spring will be delayed due to the highly attractive terms for exporting petroleum products. Only if repairs are put off until 2024 and the capacities of some oil refineries receive additional loads will Russian oil producers have to cut production, Katona told Kommersant.

In an interview with Vedomosti, BCS World of Investments asset manager Vitaly Gromadin described Russia’s decision to extend voluntary cuts until year-end 2023 as a logical step. And Finam analyst Alexander Potavin argued that Russia and Saudi Arabia were mostly guided by their own interests. While the Saudis need expensive oil to implement their ambitious investment projects, Russia needs it to replenish its budget, with oil and gas revenues lost for the first eight months of 2023 exceeding 630 bln rubles ($6.4 bln), according to the Finance Ministry, the expert explained. Potavin estimated that lower oil supplies from Russia and Saudi Arabia may push the oil deficit in the market to as high as 2 mln bpd amid potential growth in demand.

 

Izvestia: Moscow finds sanctions-loving EU unable to kick Russian LNG habit

The EU will not impose a ban on Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) as this would lead to higher gas prices in the market, the Russian Permanent Mission to the EU told Izvestia. Nevertheless, ending its reliance on Russian energy as soon as possible remains a priority for the bloc. Experts believe, however, that the European Union will not be able to wean itself off of Russian energy imports entirely, including LNG imports, despite such ambitions. Moreover, they insist, EU countries will buy even more Russian LNG next year.

Diplomats argue that the idea of banning Russian LNG lacks wide support within the bloc. Instead, it is mulling granting certain member countries the right to impose such restrictions at the national level, the Russian mission said. And yet one should not expect sanctions to be lifted from Russia any time soon, as the policy of reducing Russian energy imports is closely connected with Brussels’ declared course toward pursuing a "green" transformation of the economy.

Alexander Frolov, deputy head of the National Energy Institute and InfoTEK expert, told Izvestia that the EU has so far been unable to put an end to its energy dependence on Russia. "Due to various issues related to infrastructure, Russian pipeline gas supplies have shrunk by about 100,000 cubic meters per year," he said. "And the EU has no alternative gas suppliers," he added. According to Frolov, the United States, which accounts for some 44% of the EU’s LNG imports, cannot fully replace the Russian share in the European market.

Completely refraining from Russian LNG imports would inflict an annual loss of about 20 bln cubic meters of gas on the EU, thus prompting the Europeans to sharply reduce their consumption, Frolov concluded.

Ukrainian forces lose more than 350 servicemen in LPR over week — acting governor
According to Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian military also hit 11 field ammunition depots and five US-made M113 armored personnel carriers
Kiev losing its conflict with Russia, says US congresswoman
Marjorie Taylor-Green added that she is the only member of the US Congress who is open about this
Russia wants Armenia to explain ratification of ICC Rome Statute — diplomat
"We have already requested the Armenian side to provide explanations on this matter and will determine our future steps based on Yerevan's response," Maria Zakharova underlined
Georgian parliament does not support initiative to move Victory Day to May 8
The meeting was broadcast on the legislature's website
Russian economy continued to expand in second half of summer — Bank of Russia
The regulator said in a report that signs of a slowdown that were seen in survey data in June and July were replaced by a new round of recovery in August
Terrorists from Afghanistan killed in Tajikistan
"The three members of the terrorist group were killed in an anti-terror operation," the agency reported
Unveiling the Beauty of Haikou: Hainan’s administrative center opens photo exhibition
The exhibition includes 95 photos
Over 2,000 voting stations to open in Moscow on September 8-10
Muscovites will be able to vote in several ways: online, through electronic terminals, paper ballots or at home
Ukrainian soldier sentenced to life for killing 14 civilians in Mariupol
He was found guilty of cruel treatment of civilians, use of prohibited means and methods in an armed conflict, murder of two or more persons, including a minor, committed by a group of persons, on the grounds of political and ideological hatred and enmity
Casualties at elite Ukrainian troops, trained in Germany, running into 4 figures — daily
According to the media, the unit is lacking the necessary air support and mine-clearing abilities
US unwilling to discuss unblocking agricultural exports from Russia — embassy
"Russia is ready to consider the possibility of resuming the 'grain deal' as soon as systemic tasks aimed at promoting Russian agricultural export are solved," the statement stressed
US, Albania request Ukraine-themed Security Council meeting on September 8 — source
At the same time, the topic of the meeting is expected to be the anniversary of referendums in new Russian regions
Russia first to wipe out Challenger 2 tank in 30 years — report
Only one such tank, which entered combat in 1994, was hit in 2003 in Iraq, but that tank was destroyed in a friendly fire incident, not an enemy attack
Nobel Foundation taking back invite to Russian ambassador show of 'cowardice' — MFA
Maria Zakharova recalled that one of the Nobel Prize's areas of focus is Peace as an "endeavor to prevent or overcome confrontation"
At least five blasts sound in Kiev, eyewitnesses say
An air raid alert was in effect in Kiev for almost two hours
Moscow’s online vote system ready for polls — activist
Head of the Public Headquarters for Election Monitoring in Moscow Vadim Kovalev said that remote electronic voting will take place from 8:00 Moscow time on September 8 to 19:59 Moscow time on September 10, including at night
At least one killed by flash floods caused by downpour in Istanbul
It happened in the Basaksehir region
Moscow warns US move to return nukes to UK soil would be viewed as step toward escalation
Maria Zakharova slammed what she said was a destabilizing practice as purely anti-Russian as she said it envisaged joint planning and practicing regularly for nuclear attacks on targets in Russia from non-nuclear European countries
Explosions heard in south Ukraine’s port cities of Reni, Kilia
There is currently an air alert in the region
Ukrainian commander reports complex situation on three segments of line of engagement
Over recent days, Ukrainian media outlets have been reporting that Kiev was forced to redeploy its reserves from the country’s south to the east
US politician dismisses administration’s claims about transparency of military aid to Kiev
"This is a joke funnier than any Zelensky could have written in his prior career as a comedian," Vivek Ramaswamy said
Ukraine’s Challenger tanks make appearance, one hit near Rabotino — Zaporozhye politician
Vladimir Rogov noted that this tank was not a superweapon and catched fire as easily as Leopards
Russian Armed Forces slated to take delivery of four Tu-160M aircraft this year — Shoigu
The Army will also recieve six Il-76MD-90A cargo aircraft
Ukraine’s seven uncrewed surface vessels destroyed in recent days — Shoigu
"We cannot remain idle spectators and watch such things calmly. Of course, we will hit these targets. We will make a response," the Russian defense minister promised
Russian Armed Forces to have new Ratnik-3 outfit with built-in exoskeleton
According to Army commander Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov, it will be an outfit of a totally new level by all components
Putin, Xi Jinping did not coordinate their decision not to attend G20 summit — Kremlin
It is reported that the Russian delegation to the summit will be led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the Chinese delegation will be led by Chinese Premier Li Qiang
Russia, Myanmar resume air flights after 30-year break
Myanmar becomes the 38th country with direct flights to Russia
Armenia recalls its envoy to CSTO, appoints him ambassador to the Netherlands
Viktor Biyagov has represented Armenia in the CSTO since 2018
Around 70% of hardware sent to Kiev by West wiped out — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, such a result can be "exactly seen on the battlefield"
Medvedev sees risk of civil war in US
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that the discord in the United States "is somewhat irreconcilable"
Army chief to head Sudan’s delegation to 78th UN General Assembly
The delegation will also include Acting Foreign Minister Ali Sadiq
FSB detains man passing data on Rostov Region’s military facility to Ukraine
According to the FSB, the man collected information about one of the region’s military facilities and passed it on to his Ukrainian handler by messenger
Western envoys often ignore interests of countries they discuss at UNSC — diplomat
The Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN noted the gradual loss of the ability of the Security Council to constructively discuss and negotiate the process
Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Odessa Region
An air alert was issued in the region
Russia, West not seeing eye to eye on grain deal — Erdogan
The Turkish leader recalled Putin's remarks that Russia is considering the possibility of sending one million metric tons of grain to six African nations
West’s plans to produce weapons in Ukraine show its involvement in conflict — diplomat
The Russian embassies in Germany and Sweden delivered a demarche over plans by the two countries’ companies to produce weapons for Ukraine, Maria Zakharova added
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear
The second-generation Ratnik gear kits will be procured for servicemen of the Land Force, Airborne Troops and the marines of the Russian Navy
Swiss-based NGO unveils large-scale corruption schemes in Odessa
Also, the organization reported about the "the biggest reported corruption scheme" that that saw 1 million tons of grain exported via "a raft of intermediary (and mostly fictitious) companies"
Buildings, port infrastructure damaged in Ukraine’s Odessa Region
An air raid warning was issued for the entire territory of Ukraine earlier in the day
CAR president arrives in Gabon to meet with interim president Nguema
Faustin-Archange Touadéra came to Gabon as an intermediary for the Economic Community of Central African States
Russia, US ties unlikely to mend ties in near future — ambassador
Staffers of the Russian Embassy in Washington’s consular department are holding a visiting session in San Francisco
Soyuz MS-24 to fly to ISS under super-short flight scheme
The blastoff is scheduled for 6:44:36 p.m. Moscow time on September 15
Top foreign defense officials back Russia’s path toward building multipolar world — Shoigu
The defense minister pointed out that the international security conference proved the failure of Western efforts to isolate Russia
UN Security Council vehicle for spreading false information on Ukraine — diplomat
Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya noted that "the opinion of the West is shamelessly presented as the only correct one"
Working groups on gas hub unlikely to produce quick results — source
It is noted that the gas hub project was aimed at international customers and, therefore, it would require "serious work with supplies and buyers," as well as legislative amendments and initiatives
Ukrainian officer sentenced to 25 years in jail for rape, murder in Mariupol
The court found that on April 7, 2022, Sergei Batynsky, together with other servicemen, while patrolling the territory in the Azovmash area, under the pretext of identifying and checking documents, illegally detained and placed two people in the basement of the plant
Latest drone attacks on Russia reaffirm Kiev’s terrorist nature — Russian MFA
"It is impossible not to see it anymore, even in the most remote corners of our planet," Maria Zakharova underscored
IN BRIEF: Failure of counteroffensive, grain for poor nations: Putin, Erdogan’s statements
The leaders' talks lasted more than three hours
Ruble up slightly following Central Bank’s decision on sale of foreign currency
As of 9:49 a.m., the dollar was down by 0.4% at 97.51 rubles, the euro was down by 0.23% at 104.67 rubles
Russia cannot 'turn back on' South Caucasus region, no such plans envisioned — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted with confidence that Russia would continue acting as a guarantor of security and stability in the region, particularly in Nagorno-Karabakh
Kiev troops fire over 360 munitions towards DPR over past day
Donetsk Mayor Oleksiy Kulemzin said earlier that at least 10 people were injured and two died as a result of Ukrainian shelling on Tuesday
UN General Assembly begins its 78th session in New York
The event will culminate in the High-Level Week, which will take place September 19-25 and will bring together leaders and foreign ministers from around the world
Soros Foundation quitting Europe, decamping for Global South — Foreign Policy magazine
The report pointed out that this move was likely the initiative of the foundation’s new chairman and son of the founder, Alexander Soros
Wintershall Dea plans to complete withdrawal from Russia by mid-2024
January 17 Wintershall Dea announced its intention to leave Russia
Russian air defenses shoot down fixed-wing drone above Bryansk Region
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attack was carried out on September 5 at about 23:40
Poland opposes lifting embargo on grain supplies from Ukraine to EU — authorities
Over 5,000 COVID-19 cases registered in Russia in past week — watchdog
The press service of Rospotrebnadzor noted that the omicron variant of the new coronavirus is still widespread in Russia
NATO defense chiefs to hold annual military conference in Oslo on September 15-17
According to the NATO press office, the agenda will focus on strengthening the alliance’s deterrence and defense posture
Georgia’s parliament begins gathering signatures to impeach president
The signatures of at least one third of lawmakers, or 50 out of 150, are needed to apply to the Constitutional Court
Prompt return of seized Russian diplomatic property in US unlikely — ambassador
This opinion was expressed by the Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov
Russia 'rolling with punches,' moving ahead despite Western squeeze play — Russian senator
Valentina Matviyenko noted that, according to the World Bank, Russia has become the world’s fifth-largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity and Europe’s largest economy, according to year-end 2022 estimates
TASS special correspondent on ISS becomes 1 cm taller in almost a year
In January 2018, the Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai reported that he grew 2 cm in the span of three weeks on the International Space Station
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
Russia says its forces repulsed four Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk People’s Republic
Aircraft, artillery and heavy weapons of the Russian battlegroups also repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region
Poland begins to extradite to Ukraine men who left it after February 24, 2022
It is reported that after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border, about 80 thousand Ukrainians might have not been listed
Meeting with Putin was praised in the entire world, Erdogan says
Speaking at a joint press conference with Putin in Sochi, the Turkish President said that Ankara, in cooperation with the UN, has prepared a new set of initiatives to restore the Black Sea grain initiative
Ukraine’s SBU has directorate specializing in assassinations, ex-director says
According to Valentin Nalivaychenko, the Ukrainian leadership concluded that it would not be enough to imprison people considered collaborators by Kiev
Joint US-Armenia military exercise to be held in Armenia on September 11-20
According to the statement, the purpose of the exercise is "to increase the level of interoperability of the unit participating in international peacekeeping missions"
European Commission official views end of Russian gas imports as ‘mission impossible’
The European Commission noted that if investment in infrastructure continues and new partnerships are established, it will be possible to further reduce Russian LNG imports in the coming months
Total victory over genocide-promoting Kiev only possible outcome of special op — Medvedev
The politician recounted that the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said that it "has not found sufficient evidence that the actions of the Russian military in the country should be qualified as genocide"
New car sales soaring in Russia — statistics
"In August 2023, 109,731 new cars were sold in Russia, which is 2.6 times higher than in the same month of the last year," the Autostat reported
Russia’s battlegroup East foils Ukrainian attempt to cross river in DPR
According to Oleg Chekhov, the Smerch multiple rocket launcher struck the concentration of the 31st Ukrainian mechanized brigade northeast of Vremevka
Turkey to inform Ukraine about negotiations on grain deal in Sochi — source
This was announced by a diplomatic source in the republic, commenting on the statement by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba that Kyiv does not intend to change its position on the grain deal
UNSC needs no new Western members — Russian diplomat
"The right to veto is not merely a working method, it is the cornerstone of the entire architecture of the Security Council and a guarantee of balanced decisions within the council," Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya stressed
US warned Russia about training Minuteman III ICBM launch in advance — Pentagon
Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder stressed that the US Air Force Global Strike Command will conduct a training launch of ICBMs without a nuclear payload from Vandenberg Air Force Base on September 6
Battlegroup Dnepr hits UAV control center, storage site for Ukrainian forces’ weapons
The head of the battlegroup’s press center Roman Kodryan also said that an American-made M777 howitzer was destroyed near the settlement of Ingulets
Military court to hear foreign mercenary case without defendants present
The five mercenaries were charged with undergoing training for terrorist activities
BRICS expansion sign of success, world becoming multipolar, ex-French envoy to Russia says
Sylvie Bermann emphasized that, "this is what the new world is, where the developing countries do not want to adjust to someone else’s perceptions," but rather to exist on an equal footing with others
Ukraine uses Australian drones to attack Russian territory — diplomat
According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Australian government is trying to hide the facts of the country's increasing involvement in the Ukrainian conflict
Lavrov to meet with his Indian, Laotian counterparts in Jakarta — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova also pointed out that "Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s gala dinner, which will be attended by all the heads of delegations that have arrived to participate in the East Asia Summit," is scheduled for Wednesday evening
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Ukrainian drone shot down above west Russia’s Bryansk Region, no injuries — governor
It is noted that no damage or casualties occurred
Cosmonauts request watermelon, pickles for their first meal on the ground
Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin said that the landing is scheduled for September 27 at 14:18 Moscow time
Blinken to announce more than $1 bln in aid to Kiev regime — TV
It is noted that Blinken’s visit is taking place amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive moving much slower than anticipated
EU expected to put squeeze on Africa at G20 given Russian, Chinese leaders' absence
Read more
Hainan completes Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Centre
Read more
Poland fans tensions over Suwalki Gap to gin up pretext for occupying Lithuania — expert
Read more
Russia fighting not against Ukrainian people, but against Banderite monsters — Putin
Read more
Every day conflict goes on costs Ukraine $100 mln — former defense minister
Read more
Abrams tanks unable to yield resounding success for Kiev’s forces — expert
Read more
US pushes Ukraine to war, special military op continues — Kremlin
Read more
Ethnic Jew covering up glorification of Nazism in Ukraine — Putin
Read more
Zelensky’s Crimea law aimed at distracting attention from military failures — Russian MP
Read more
Ukrainian army loses up to 100 troops over 2 days near Novodonetskoye
Read more
Ukrainian forces shell Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 40 times over day
Read more
Kiev loses 66,000 people in past three months, fails to achieve goals — Shoigu
Read more
Read more
Blinken arrives in Kiev, Ukrainian media say
Read more
Nearly all casualties from cluster munitions in 2022 registered in Ukraine — report
Read more
French court turns down political asylum request for Assange
