{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia may retaliate against Latvia, Estonia and Iran deal talks near end

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 12th
Border area between Russia and Estonia, Narva AP Photo
Border area between Russia and Estonia, Narva
© AP Photo

Izvestia: Russia set to retaliate against unfriendly moves by Latvia and Estonia

Cutting diplomatic relations with Latvia and Estonia would be Moscow’s measure of last resort in response to their decision on banning the issuance of visas to Russian nationals but this cannot be ruled out, Head of the Federation Council (upper house) Foreign Affairs Committee Grigory Karasin told Izvestia. The entry ban for Russians wasn’t the only unfriendly move. Latvia’s parliament also designated Russia as "a state sponsor of terrorism."

Read also
Estonia closes border to Russians with Schengen visas it issued — Foreign Ministry

Latvian public figure Janis Kuzins explained that Riga’s decisions can partially be viewed as an attempt to mobilize nationalist-minded social groups ahead of the October parliamentary polls. "Our country’s residents have split into two camps. Many do support this kind of policy but there is a large part of the population - and I am talking about ethnic Latvians here - who realize that this is tantamount to full discrimination and the violation of human rights," he noted.

"It would be counterproductive to talk about any tit-for-tat, or semi-tit-for-tat, and symmetrical retaliatory measures. We just need to urge people to use common sense, observe order, and stop political insanity. The severance of relations is a measure of last resort but nothing can be ruled out, even though we would hate our neighbors to take things that far," Karasin pointed out. He emphasized, however, that Russia’s response would be tough and, apparently, diverse.

To give peace a chance, there is a need to make sure that dialogue between the European Union and Russia continues, Bulgarian Member of the European Parliament Elena Yoncheva told the paper. According to her, there are diplomatic tools in store that can help stop what is going on in Ukraine. Cutting all ties, including between people, is a grave mistake, she stressed, expressing hope that not all EU member-states would support such measures.

 

Izvestia: Iran nuclear deal talks are at final stage, Russian envoy says

The future of the Iran nuclear deal will become clear as early as in the beginning of next week, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Izvestia. The parties are expected to return to the initial plan, which will be slightly changed in terms of timelines. According to the agreement, Iran will take its nuclear program back to the previous stage and will be able to boost oil exports once restrictions are lifted.

The text of a document on the Iran nuclear deal has been almost completely agreed on, Ulyanov noted. "The parties seem to have come to the final stage, which would be either a failure or a success. No lengthy negotiations are likely to take place in the foreseeable future," he stressed. "The whole point is to restore the terms of the original deal. As for sanctions and Iran’s nuclear program, it should return to its original state as it was supposed to be back in 2015," the envoy said. "There will be some slight changes and new agreements but only because a certain number of years have passed," he added.

According to Ulyanov, then-US President Donald Trump gave a strong boost to Iran’s nuclear program. "Perhaps, the Iranians did not even expect such progress. In any case, foreign observers surely did not. Things should get back on track and it will be done if a deal is reached. The deal clarifies who does what and when," the Russian envoy explained. Ulyanov also stressed that Moscow supported striking the deal and believed it would come in handy.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: India turning into Russia’s key economic agent in Asia

India is emerging as Russia’s key economic agent in Asia. Indian companies are increasing Russian oil and coal imports, paying in Asian currencies instead of the US dollar. In addition, the handover of Russia’s Tu-160 strategic bombers may mark the height of defense cooperation with India, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Experts aren’t surprised by the growing convergence of interests between Russia and India. "It has always been far more convenient for the Indians to import oil from the Persian Gulf states rather than from Russia. Still, bilateral relations have traditionally been friendly in a number of fields, including weapons supplies. Given the current discount on our oil and liquefied gas and high market prices, Russian imports have become a better option for India," Iva Partners expert Artyom Klyukin explained.

Along with China and some other countries, India is getting advantages from Russia’s partial pivot to the East triggered by Western sanctions, TeleTrade Chief Analyst Mark Goikhman noted. At the same time, compared to China, India is less engaged in economic relations with the United States, "which is why the risk of secondary sanctions is lower for Indian companies than for Chinese ones." On top of that, India may be engaged in efforts to establish new supply and logistics chains. "Sanctions restrict the direct export of many goods from Western countries to Russia, while Indian companies can purchase them and later deliver to our country, particularly as part of the ‘parallel import’ scheme," the analyst emphasized.

"India is a fast developing and growing economy, and it is also the world’s second largest country in terms of population. There are huge prospects for cooperation with India because the country’s energy consumption is rising along with industrial production and the economy as a whole," Freedom Finance Global analyst Vladimir Chernov stressed.

 

Vedomosti: Ukrainian grain fails to get to starving nations

Grain ships leaving Ukrainian ports based on the agreements reached in Istanbul on July 22 are heading to Western countries instead of starving African nations, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Ivan Nechayev pointed out. This raises doubts that the grain deal was actually crucial for global food security, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

It is the risk of Ukrainian grain shortages increasing hunger in Africa that United Nations officials kept talking about, citing the blockade of Ukrainian ports as the reason. However, after ships had started to leave the port of Odessa, the focus shifted to the positive impact that the unblocking of the ports was having on prices and, consequently, on grain availability for starving countries. According to Western media reports, vessels departing from Ukrainian ports are heading to Turkey, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy and China. None of the grain ships has so far set course for Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia and other countries facing the threat of famine.

Ukrainian agricultural products are being delivered to their usual destinations, including Turkey, and the lack of supplies to starving countries is a typical example of a balance between supply and demand on the market, Director of the SovEcon think tank Andrey Sizov points out. Western politicians’ speculations that those products had to be delivered to the famine-stricken African nations were absolutely groundless as grain was sent to the countries who had offered the best price, which is the way it’s always been, the expert noted.

"Europe and China have always received most of the Ukrainian corn," Director General of the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies Dmitry Rylko emphasized. "They supplied corn to Egypt in the past so they will perhaps continue doing that now but never have starving countries been provided with enormous amounts. China, Europe and Turkey are the three key markets for Ukrainian corn," he added.

 

Kommersant: Yuan transactions surge on Russian stock exchange

The size of Chinese currency transactions on the Russian stock exchange has reached the highest mark since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. On Thursday, average yuan transactions stood at 1.62 mln rubles ($26,800), ten times higher than the level recorded in early March. Growing currency demand from major traders is one of the reasons behind the growth, Kommersant writes.

According to Sovcombank Chief Analyst Mikhail Vasilyev, Russian importers actively seek to switch contracts to the Chinese currency. "Logistics and payment shocks are forcing Russian corporations to search for opportunities to boost cooperation with Chinese businesses," Head of Economics and Sector Research at Promsvyazbank Yevgeny Loktyukhov pointed out.

"Shifting to the yuan in terms of transactions may signal the need to accumulate the necessary amount of the Chinese currency. It's no coincidence that Russian banks are actively joining China’s CIPS bank payment system, which provides for yuan payments," Expobank Financial Director Ernst Bekker noted.

As the process to wean off the dollar dependence gets going, companies’ demand for the Chinese currency will keep growing, which will have a positive impact on trading activity. Vasilyev does not rule out that the average level of yuan transactions will reach that of the dollar and the euro. The adoption of a new budget rule, stipulating the purchase of friendly countries’ currencies, will also contribute to this. "The yuan, the world’s fourth popular currency for international reserves and transactions, will apparently top the list," Bekker said.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: China can eclipse US in battle over Africa and new Taiwan bill delayed
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 11th
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more