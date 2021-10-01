{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Pentagon plays blame game over Afghan flop and Kosovo-Serbia tensions eased

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 1st
US Department of Defense gokturk_06/Shutterstock/FOTODOM
US Department of Defense
© gokturk_06/Shutterstock/FOTODOM

Izvestia: Russia, US agree to create two strategic stability task forces

Moscow and Washington have agreed to establish two strategic stability task forces, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters following the second round of bilateral consultations in Geneva. Experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that it is an important step but the current priority is to determine the subject of negotiations, while there still are a lot of disagreements between the parties on what kind of weapons need to be restricted.

"The two countries have different priorities," Senior Researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations Dmitry Stefanovich pointed out. "However, there also are possible solutions: for instance, they could expand the nuclear warheads aspect, focusing on the deployed warheads, and find common ground in terms of intermediate and shorter-range missiles in Europe," he added.

According to experts, Russia and the United States will not fit such a wide range of aspects into one document but will make a set of agreements. "There used to be two tracks - the nuclear and non-nuclear ones - which were loosely connected with each other. However, high-precision long-range weapons have now been created, which can be used for purposes similar to those of nuclear weapons," Senior Researcher at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Nikolai Sokov explained.

Progress in talks depends not so much on how often meetings take place but on the political will of both parties, Stefanovich emphasized. If the task forces are successfully set up, the Russian and US delegations will be able to meet as results are achieved. And if at some point conditions are created for full-fledged talks, the pace will change, the expert noted. However, failure is also possible. It could be driven both by external causes, including deteriorating relations, escalating regional conflicts and incidents during military drills, and domestic ones, namely attempts to link consultations to issues not related to them, as well as the parties' lack of flexibility, the analyst stressed. However, there is no reason to talk about a failure at the moment as according to Ryabkov, Moscow seeks to avoid ramping up tensions around disagreements, and instead "focusing on where and how we can move together."

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US military blames Department of State for Afghan failure

Closed US Senate hearings on the situation in Afghanistan, which involved Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, resulted in a scandal. The top brass blamed the US Department of State for the failed evacuation of US and Afghan nationals from Kabul. According to Milley, the Department of State waited too long before initiating the operation. Experts say that the situation indicates a lack of coordination between US state agencies and partisan controversy, too, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

The Department of State is indeed responsible for launching noncombatant evacuation operations but it is the military that usually has to carry them out. According to the Pentagon chief, the US Central Command started preparations for a possible mission just weeks after US President Joe Biden's April announcement of plans to end the Afghan campaign. The Department of State delayed the decision until the very last minute.

According to Research Fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies Pavel Koshkin, accusations against the Department of State are an essential part of a long-term standoff between the diplomatic agency and the Pentagon. "It is normal for US politics," the analyst explained. "In particular, tensions flared up between the Pentagon and the Department of State after the 2001 terrorist attacks and ahead of the US military operation in Iraq. Diplomats warned [then President] George W. Bush against hasty steps but at the time, the victory went to warmongers led by then Vice President Dick Cheney and Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld," he noted.

"The Pentagon is largely controlled by Republicans who won't miss a chance to retaliate against Democrats for past grievances, and it's the Democratic Party that Biden and his administration represent," Koshkin emphasized. "In fact, it is a conflict between the US military and diplomats," he elaborated. "In 2002-2003, the military had the upper hand because it enjoyed the active support of the White House. Today, the situation is different as the White House and the Department of State are in this together against the Pentagon," Koshkin said.

 

Izvestia: Serbia and Kosovo move to reconcile tensions

The Brussels talks on the situation in the Balkans have lead to a conditional success. Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo agreed to withdraw troops from the border. Pristina's special forces will be replaced by members of NATO's KFOR mission and Serbian barricades near checkpoints will be dismantled. Within a special commission formed by the European Union, Belgrade and Pristina will address the license plate issue, the cause of the current crisis. Experts interviewed by Izvestia say that the most acute phase of the crisis is over and both Belgrade and Pristina are satisfied with the new agreement.

Leading Researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute for Slavic Studies Elena Guskova explained that the accord will ease tensions on the border as the Serbs are dismantling barricades, the Kosovo police are leaving and NATO forces will patrol the area for two weeks. "Tensions have been eased, a promising plan for the Brussels negotiating process has been built but we'll see how long the talks will last. I think that the negotiations will take much time because it's not just about license plates but also about the Serbian community in Kosovo," the expert pointed out.

The agreement between Belgrade and Pristina marks the end of the license plate incident but the crisis itself was largely a show set up for the domestic and foreign audiences, Leading Researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Europe Pavel Kandel said. "The conflict could have been used for electoral purposes. (Serbian President) Vucic is facing an election early next year, as well as (Kosovo Prime Minister) Kurti. They have similar goals and motives to try to influence their domestic audiences," the expert explained. Besides, the current crisis was a way to attract Brussels' attention. And it worked, the analyst noted, both European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Special Envoy for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar visited Belgrade and Pristina. The agreement on de-escalation is largely the result of their efforts, Kandel stressed.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Turkey becomes Ukraine's main defense ally

Kiev seeks to use Ankara's military support to launch a new stage of efforts to organize military activities in southeastern Ukraine. The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has issued a special order to lift restrictions on the use of weapons in the Donbass conflict zone, handing down instructions to employ the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles in combat situations. On Wednesday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin was holding talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, a Ukrainian-Turkish memorandum on the creation of a joint training center for the use and upgrading of these drones was signed in Kiev, Nezavisimaya Gazeta notes.

The Turkish media reported, citing the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, that the two countries would launch drone production at the next stage of defense cooperation.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky recently held a meeting with Erdogan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, "and the two leaders made rather harsh remarks about Russia, accusing Moscow of occupying Crimea," military expert retired Colonel Nikolai Shulgin noted, adding that "apart from boosting defense cooperation, Ankara and Kiev are also building a common foreign policy platform."

"Erdogan is not just providing assistance to Ukraine, it's more like joint economic activities, which include defense cooperation," military expert retired Colonel Vladimir Popov pointed out. Some joint projects have already been launched, the expert said. "For instance, the Bayraktar Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle, which has been recently adopted by the Turkish army, is equipped with the Ukrainian-made AI-450C turboprop engine. I don't rule out that such drones will soon be provided to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It is a powerful offensive weapon. So the situation is dangerous, given Ukraine's aggressive plans to end 'the occupation' of Crimea and Donbass," the expert emphasized.

 

Vedomosti: Experts expect Russian exports to reach record levels

Russia's exports will exceed $500 bln this year for the first time since 2013, Vedomosti writes, citing a Citi analysis. Exports are already near the highest levels in years and the prices of basic commodities continue to grow, experts pointed out in a review note.

The Citi analysts attribute the spike in Russian exports to a rise in prices on commodity markets, primarily, the oil and gas one. Brent crude price hit the $78 per barrel mark on September 30, a level last seen in October 2018. Gas prices continue to break records. Besides, Russia's Federal State Statistics Service reported earlier that the country's export of metals and metal products had increased in July before the introduction of export duties. According to the Federal Customs Service, aluminium exports skyrocketed to $7.4 bln in July, which is 16 times as much as in the same period last year.

Exports will continue to grow this year as the global economic recovers and energy prices rise, said Director of the Higher School of Economics' Trade Policy Institute Alexander Daniltsev. However, in his words, the pace will slow down at the end of the year because if the winter is not unusually cold, fuel prices will likely face pressure.

In any case, if the global economy does not enter another period of stagnation, Russian exports will keep growing in 2022, though at a lower rate, Daniltsev added.

Experts expect Russian exports to increase further in 2022, as analysts are optimistic about the prospects of commodity goods, said Chief Citi Economist in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan Ivan Chakarov.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: What Putin, Erdogan debated in Sochi and China needs more power from Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 30th
Read more
Moscow slams ‘discriminatory’ Czech decision on nuclear plant construction
The law also stipulates other mechanisms blocking the participation of Russian and Chinese companies in Czech nuclear projects
Read more
Moscow ranks 4th in World's 100 Best Cities
"International experts evaluate not only economic opportunities or cultural aspects, but they also analyze how well the city is developing," Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina noted
Read more
Moscow ready to discuss Ukraine's resumption of direct gas purchases if needed — Kremlin
Russia and Ukraine signed a five-year contract on the supply and transit of gas in 2019
Read more
US, NATO, Ukraine hold Rapid Trident exercise to practice offensive operations
Taking part in the exercise, which began on September 20, are 6,000 troops from NATO and the alliance's member countries
Read more
Putin, Erdogan commence talks in Sochi — Kremlin
The two leaders are expected to discuss relevant international issues, including the situation in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and South Caucasus
Read more
Certain intent behind refusal to approve Russian Sputnik V vaccine, says lawmaker
Andrei Klimov recalled the scandal when the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe practically banned the Russian delegation’s members who were inoculated with Sputnik V from attending the autumn session, perceiving them as "not the right candidates"
Read more
Russia considers North Korea’s new hypersonic missile launches provocation — diplomat
"We will not support North Korea’s moot attempts to use certain test launches for further escalation," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Read more
Russia 6-7 years ahead of entire world in development of nuclear space energy — Putin
The president noted that this is a good achievement and it must be used by supporting breakthrough scientific research in cosmonautics
Read more
Crewed spacecraft docked to ISS's module Nauka first time
The are Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov and NASA' Mark Vande Hei on board of the spacecraft
Read more
Strategy for de-occupation of Crimea only diverts Ukrainians from urgent issues — official
According to the head of Crimea, Ukraine's "desperate attempts to return Crimea demonstrate its inability to perceive reality
Read more
Russia insists on inadmissibility of US military presence in Central Asia — diplomat
"This issue is being hyped in the United States, not without the participation of certain mass media," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
Press review: Russia-US standoff in Arctic intensifies and coal demand rises
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 27th
Read more
Scientists prove ‘feel-good’ hormone stimulates thyroid gland in Northern peoples
Such studies were conducted for the first time
Read more
‘Smart’ cargo parachute tests completed in Russia
The transport system consists of a landing platform, a parachute with a controllable wing-type dome, as well as equipment for automatic flight and guidance
Read more
PM Orban says ‘Hungary decides on its own where to buy gas’
"When choosing the gas transportation route, we rely on the path that guarantees greater safety [of supplies] for us," Viktor Orban emphasized
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry says will seek retaliatory measures against YouTube, German media
The ministry described the move as an "act of unprecedented informational aggression" by the YouTube video hosting platform
Read more
Russia, US agree to set up two working groups on strategic stability — Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, one of the groups will address arms control issues and the other will deal with technical aspects of the sides’ nuclear arsenals and "each other’s actions" that might have a strategic effect
Read more
Putin, Erdogan to hold first face-to-face talks since onset of pandemic
The Kremlin's press service said that Putin and Erdogan were going to discuss trade, economic cooperation and developments in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan as well as in the Caucasus
Read more
Gazprom starts gas supplies to Hungary bypassing Ukraine
The holding said earlier, a total of two contracts were signed with a total volume of up to 4.5 bln cubic meters per year, the term of each of contract is 15 years
Read more
Russia completes flight trials of Tsirkon hypersonic missile from surface ships — source
The next series of Tsirkon trials is to begin in November
Read more
Rescue drone taking off from water developed in Russia
A drone is fully equipped with a sealed screw-motor group to work in the Arctic as well as in countries of Africa and the Middle East
Read more
Russian Su-27 jet escorts US Air Force recon plane over Black Sea — Defense Ministry
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the sortie of the Russian jet was carried out in strict compliance with international air law
Read more
US military equipment shipments to Moldova complicate Transnistrian settlement — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman noted that the shipped equipment was worth $5 million total, and several more shipments are planned before the end of this year
Read more
Putin-Erdogan talks in Sochi over — Ankara
The meeting lasted for about 2 hours 45 minutes
Read more
Russia, Kazakhstan sign 13 documents during interregional forum, says president
According to Vladimir Putin, the signed papers deal with the preservation and restoration of endangered species and strengthening economic ties between the regions and businessmen
Read more
Narval combat ship module passes tests successfully — manufacturer
Initially, Narval was designed for the Russian Navy, but the unit also has export potential, with several countries being already interested in it
Read more
Ilya Sachkov handed over classified cybersecurity data to foreign intelligence — source
According to the source, Sachkov could have been "employed" by intelligence agencies of several countries
Read more
Erdogan believes purchase of Russia's S-400 systems worth tensions with US
According to Turkish President, had the US sold Turkey Patriot missile defense systems, Ankara "would not have had to buy S-400s"
Read more
Russian subs for India to be equipped with top-notch technology, manufacturer assures
Chief Scientist and RAS academician stressed that these systems had been upgraded and advanced in terms of their technical characteristics
Read more
Baghdad intends to buy S-300s from Russia, says Iraqi lawmaker
According to Mohammad Rida al-Haider, the deal is now "on hold"
Read more
Lavrov, Shoigu give up their Duma mandates — CEC draft resolution
On Monday, Vladimir Putin announced that the leaders of United Russia’s electoral list would head the special-purpose commissions in their party work
Read more
Hungary's move to buy gas sidestepping Ukraine stems from friction with Kiev, says expert
According to the director of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics, the development of the situation will lead to Ukraine being deprived of part of the gas transit after 2024 when the contract with Moscow ends
Read more
Press review: German election impacts Nord Stream 2 fate and Russian fuel prices skyrocket
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 28th
Read more
Russian Navy’s hi-tech equipment on par with that of Western fleets, veteran academic says
RAS academician Vladimir Peshekhonov pointed out that Russian scientists found a technical solution which allowed to surpass the level of equipment for the naval forces produced by the renowned French company Safran
Read more
Putin, Erdogan agree terrorists must be pushed from Syria’s Idlib completely — Kremlin
"The sides confirmed their adherence to the previous agreements," Dmitry Peskov also pointed out
Read more
Ukraine’s top military commander lifts all restrictions on return fire in Donbass — media
According to additional ceasefire control measures, any retaliatory fire in the event of an offensive is allowed only after a commander's direct order
Read more
Putin says he avoided coming down with COVID-19 thanks to high level of antibodies
Russian president mentioned that high antibody levels protected him from the infection
Read more
Russia works on its own orbital station despite possible extension of ISS service — Putin
"According to the existing agreements, the ISS flight must stop in 2024, and, despite this deadline could be postponed, we must look beyond the horizon of this decade," the Russian President pointed out
Read more
Kosovo tensions going ‘from bad to worse’, warns Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that Moscow was concerned over the increasing tensions in Kosovo, provoked by the irresponsible actions of Kosovo’s Albanian authorities
Read more
Press review: What Putin, Erdogan debated in Sochi and China needs more power from Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 30th
Read more
Russia to triple electricity supplies to China on October 1 — TV
On September 27, it was reported that 20 Chinese regions were limited in electricity supplies to a various extent due to the ongoing coal deficit
Read more
Ahmad Massoud vows to continue resistance against Taliban rule
Massoud stressed that if his National Resistance Front gave up on resistance, Afghanistan would turn into a safe haven for international terrorists
Read more
Putin-Erdogan talks in Sochi lasted about three hours
The two leaders discussed the agenda in the economic sector and in international relations
Read more
Russian PM orders to allocate $1.4 mln for Sputnik-V vaccine trials among adolescents
The subsidy will be allocated to the Gamaleya research center
Read more
North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile — paper
The tests were held at a testing range in the north of the country
Read more
Crews of reconnaissance aircraft and fighter jets conduct exercises over Crimea
According to the Black Sea Fleet’s press office, about 10 aircraft took part in the exercises
Read more
New US hypersonic missile is not breakthrough weapon — experts
"The Soviet Union reached this stage back when it was creating 'product 4202', a hypersonic warhead," editor-in-chief of the Arsenal Otechestva magazine Viktor Murakhovsky noted
Read more
Press review: Energy crisis spreads and Russia-Hungary gas deal sparks Ukraine fury
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 29th
Read more
Group-IB founder Sachkov arrested in Moscow on suspicion of high treason
The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled on September 28 to choose custody for a term until November 27 as a measure of restraint for Sachkov
Read more
Beijing says AUKUS creation abused loophole in international law
The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that the aim of the states involved in the establishment of new security partnership was to openly proliferate nuclear weapons
Read more