{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Congress takes aim at Russian debt market and why the US wants Kazakhstan

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 24th
© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Izvestia: New US sanctions unlikely to deal major blow to Russian bond market

A new bill has been submitted to the US House of Representatives. Apart from imposing restrictions on individuals, it also bans American investors from purchasing new issues of Russian bonds in the secondary market, Izvestia writes.

Talk about American sanctions against Russia's sovereign debt had been going on for several years before restrictions were actually introduced following the ascent of Joe Biden and his administration to the White House, who prohibited US financial institutions from participating in the primary market for the Russian sovereign debt in April. Following the ban, foreign investors started to reduce their portfolios of Russian government bonds, but the trend reversed in September and foreign investment in the sector grew by 20%. Foreign investors flocked to the Russian financial market largely out of confidence that high tensions between Moscow and Washington were over and there wouldn’t be any harsher sanctions. However, doubts have now returned.

Still, Russian experts don't think the odds are high that the idea will be implemented. "The market has shown little reaction as participants have learned to take this kind of news in stride, so we don't see any strong reaction to such initiatives put forward by lawmakers, like it used to be back in 2018, Expert RA Chief Economist Anton Tabakh pointed out. According to him, there are now fewer players on the market who would view Washington’s decisions as crucial. Russia's current budget situation, export prices, and national and global interest rate levels are far more important than sanctions activities, the analyst added.

According to Assets Manager at BCS World of Investments Andrei Rusetsky, chances are that the bill will be saved for last so that Washington has a way of responding to a new rise in tensions with Moscow. "There is no political or informational reason to widen the sanctions. It's the House's inner workings, the Senate will likely ignore it and the president won't sign it. There needs to be an excuse for such sanctions, so they will be saved for last as a containment tool," the expert emphasized.

The risk is low that the sanctions will make the sovereign debt market collapse because there is a cure. "In April 2021, Russian state banks expressed readiness to buy assets from foreign investors, and [Finance Minister] Anton Siluanov noted that the Central Bank could provide them with money for that purpose," Finam analyst Alexei Kovalev said. If the US moves to expand sanctions to the secondary market of the ruble-denominated sovereign debt, it will inevitably turn the federal loan bond market into a local one, focused on the Central Bank's key interest rate, the expert stressed.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Pentagon seeks to gain foothold in Kazakhstan against China

Kazakh air force pilots made themselves seen during the Peace Mission 2021 drills conducted by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). On the other hand, Kazakhstan also takes part in NATO's activities. Experts believe that following the US troop pullout from Afghanistan, Washington and Nur-Sultan agreed on the deployment of Washington’s forces to Kazakhstan, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

The Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan recently hosted a meeting between the top brass of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the US. Washington's special envoy for Afghanistan, who earlier paid a visit to Kazakhstan, in turn, announced talks with Central Asian countries on potential deployments to the region after the Afghanistan troop pullout. On September 17, the Kazakh president suggested at a joint meeting of the SCO and the Collective Security Treaty Organization that a humanitarian bridge be created based on an airfield in the Kazakh city of Almaty in order to provide assistance to the Afghan people. However, judging by the meeting's final documents, the idea did not find any support.

Analyst Alya Kaminskaya does not rule out that the Pentagon seeks to use the Almaty hub as "an air base for reconnaissance and military cargo planes." She points out that Almaty International Airport no longer belongs to Kazakhstan since news emerged in May that 100% of its shares had been purchased by Turkey's TAV Airports Holding.

"There are two alarming things. First, Turkey is an active NATO member and the Americans can benefit from Ankara's geopolitical expansion into Central Asia and the South Caucasus," military expert retired Colonel Shamil Gareev noted. "Second, the Almaty airfield is the closest to China. For the US and Turkey, it is a perfect facility for reconnaissance activities related to China, including the Xinjiang Autonomous Region," he added.

According to military expert, retired Lieutenant General Yuri Netkachev, "another reason why the US and Turkey are interested in Kazakhstan is because the country produces about 40% of the world's raw uranium." "If the Americans and Turks manage to put Russia and Kazakhstan at odds with each other, they might try to choke off our Strategic Nuclear Forces. So, Russia should better maintain friendly relations with Kazakhstan in order to be able to protect its strategic interests," the expert noted.

 

Kommersant: Social media beats legacy media in the battle for voters' hearts and minds

Social media networks and messaging services turned out to be an enormously effective tool in Russia's recent legislative elections, Kommersant writes, citing expert research conducted by the political technology committee of the Russian Public Relations Association. Political strategists used Instagram, YouTube and Telegram the most, while the role of media outlets significantly declined.

The survey, which involved 60 practicing political consultants, clarified that social media networks are increasingly effective in election campaigns. In 2016, experts rated them 2.7% on a five-point scale, but now the rate is 4.1. Among social media services that topped the list following the elections are Instagram (4.2), Telegram (4) and YouTube (3.8), as political strategists came to view them as more effective than before. The survey's authors pointed out the almost equal effectiveness of federal TV and Telegram channels "in terms of influencing decision-makers" was sensational. Experts also placed the VKontakte and Odnoklassniki social media networks high on the list, giving both a 3.5 rating.

This year, there was hardly a candidate who wasn't active on social media because such activities have now become a necessity, Association of Internet Technologists member Yevgeny Yatsyuk said, commenting on the research. "There has been a leap forward as far as the use of targeted advertising on VKontakte and Odnoklassniki goes," the expert added.

All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center Director General Valery Fedorov generally agrees with the survey's conclusions. "The online battle for voters is not a whim but a necessity. Our polls show that the share of active TV audience has been declining considerably for two to three years, while the share of Internet users keeps rising. However, it's not that easy to campaign online," the expert explained.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Europe wants more gas while fighting against Nord Stream 2

Poland's PGNiG oil and gas company, a long-time ill-wisher of Russia's energy projects, will take part in the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The company makes no secret of its determination to do everything possible to delay if not halt the project’s launch. Meanwhile, gas prices in Europe remain at a record-high level of over $900 per 1,000 cubic meters and gas storage facilities are half empty, Rossiyskaya Gazeta notes.

Despite all the problems, Europe has not yet made any steps to meet Moscow halfway. The decision to keep the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to half of its capacity has not been reviewed, and efforts continue to promote the idea of abandoning the use of hydrocarbons. The current crisis is proof of the economically unfounded rates of renewable energy development, said Associate Professor at the Financial University under the Russian Government Valery Andrianov. Renewable energy development in Europe used to involve huge government subsidies, but now many politicians and experts claim that renewable energy has become competitive for traditional energy sources so government grants are no longer necessary. However, in fact, the high costs of alternative energy are being shifted to customers.

The Polish company's participation in the certification of Nord Stream 2 will not become an insurmountable obstacle for the project. According to Alexander Kurdin, an expert at the Russian Government's Analysis Center, the company won't have the final word. However, its participation means that regulators intend to pay more attention to the arguments of the Russian gas pipeline's opponents.

Had PGNiG been denied participation, there would have been more litigation, while there will anyway be one regardless of the decision that regulators make, but an additional lawsuit might have been deemed excessive, Deputy Director of the National Energy Security Fund Alexei Grivach noted. The very procedure will take no more than four months, with a decision expected by January 8, 2022.

 

Kommersant: Russian experts point to fourth coronavirus wave

Russia's coronavirus cases are on the rise again. Authorities in Moscow and other regions are talking about a fourth COVID-19 wave. According to experts, an autumn spike in infections could be expected and will last for several weeks, Kommersant writes.

Assistant Professor at Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University’s Department of Children's Infectious Diseases Ivan Konovalov points out that a rise in infections comes as no surprise because the cold weather has moved in and people have returned from vacations. Director General of the DNKOM Center for Molecular Genetic Studies Andrei Isayev says that coronavirus waves usually last four to six weeks, so the situation can be expected to stabilize by early November, "as long as we don't see any new virus strains."

According to infectious disease expert Doctor of Medicine Ilya Akinfiyev, it was the summer outbreak that proved surprising as experts had expected the coronavirus situation to improve in the summer. In the fall, when respiratory infections always tend to rise, the number of COVID-19 patients can grow even more, he added.

Konovalov is confident that coronavirus waves will keep coming until the number of vaccinated people exceeds that of those who aren't inoculated. According to Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, over 43 mln people (about 29%) have been fully vaccinated in Russia.

In Konovalov's view, the current rise in infections and the number of deaths will eventually depend on vaccination rates. "The share of people recovering from the virus is also increasing. And even though recovered patients are less likely to contract the virus than those who are not vaccinated, new virus variants will be more capable of affecting recovered patients than vaccinated people," the expert concluded.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Will NATO collapse and why is Turkey rattling Russia over vote in Crimea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 23rd
Read more
Russia’s top brass rejects Estonia’s claims of military plane intruding into its airspace
The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that the flight had proceeded in strict compliance with the international airspace rules
Read more
Ukrainian police see three possible causes behind attempt on presidential aide's life
Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky pointed out at a briefing that it was too early to talk about "a Russian trace" in the attempt on the life of the presidential aide
Read more
Turkey has no intention to backtrack on Russia’s S-400 air defense systems — Erdogan
Moscow and Ankara inked a deal in 2017 on the delivery of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system to Turkey
Read more
Tokamak reactors to facilitate transition to green nuclear energy — Russian scientist
The Kurchatov Institute head also mentioned creating small-capacity nuclear power plants as a vital area of this program
Read more
Lavrov meets with new UK Foreign Secretary, says no progress on bilateral dialogue
The ministers exchanged their opinions on a number of international and regional problems
Read more
University of Graz rejects Sputnik V vaccination certificates
The university described its own decision to accept Sputnik V vaccination certificates as a mistake and claimed that it was not pressured to reverse the initial decision
Read more
Russia’s Kadyrov invites Biden to Chechnya in response to his UNGA remarks
On Tuesday, Biden addressed the UNGA session, calling on the international community to join forces to protect rights of sexual minorities around the world, separately mentioning Chechnya to Cameroon
Read more
Approach to Russia and China to be based on common values — Johnson and Biden
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson added that he is looking forward to the Democracy Summit, which will take place on December 9-10, 2021
Read more
Russian frigate Admiral Essen arrives in Limassol, Cyprus to restock
The Fleet’s press service recalled that Admiral Essen has been performing its assigned duties in the offshore maritime zone since August 2021
Read more
Top sanitary doctor slams Lugar Center in Georgia as posing great risks to Russia
The Richard Lugar Center opened in the village of Alekseyevka, near Tbilisi's airport in 2011 under a US government program
Read more
Putin lets Economic Development Ministry have representatives in 52 countries
Representatives of the Economic Development Ministry will carry out their functions as part of Russian trade missions abroad, without being part of the staff of the missions
Read more
Russian, Irish top diplomats hash over Afghanistan at UN session
During the conversation, Moscow’s willingness to continue the cooperation based on equality and reciprocity of mutual interests was highlighted
Read more
Poland’s PGNiG granted participation in Nord Stream 2 certification proceedings
The Polish side claims Nord Stream 2 AG does not meet the formal and substantive requirements for certification in the preferential model of Independent Transmission Operator
Read more
Taliban refuse to accept international terms for recognition of government — TV
According to Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban movement seeks to establish "close diplomatic relations based on mutual respect" with other nations
Read more
Kremlin says too early to comment on US plans to clamp down on Russian sovereign debt
According to Dmitry Peskov, "commentaries would be provided when it starts taking a more or less final form"
Read more
Russia poses primary military threat to US, says commander of US Northern Command
Earlier, Russian Security Council Secretary said that Washington’s geopolitical experiments set off a domino reaction that decimated entire regions, including the West
Read more
US House committee recommends imposing sanctions against key Russian officials
According to the document, the US lawmakers believe that 35 Russian citizens may be involved in violation of human rights
Read more
Damascus begins diplomatic campaign for pullout of Turkish troops — expert
"Syria's September 20 message to the UN Security Council containing criticism of Turkey's hostile actions indicates that Damascus feels it is the right moment for such a move towards Ankara, in particular, in the light of the sudden events in Afghanistan," Lebanese analyst Nidal Sabi pointed out
Read more
Russia’s Emergency Ministry confirms Antonov An-26 disappearance from radars in Far East
Antonov An-26 aircraft disappeared from flight radars 38 km from the Khabarovsk city airport, there was a flight crew of six people aboard, the plane was performing a technical flight
Read more
Russia to resume flights to Djibouti, Denmark, New Zealand, South Africa, Peru on Oct 5
Flights between Moscow and Goa, St. Petersburg and Goa, St. Petersburg and Deli, as well as between Moscow and Tenerife will also be resumed
Read more
Group of Central Asia-born terrorist recruiters detained in Yekaterinburg — FSB
Criminal proceedings have been launched
Read more
La Palma volcanic eruption destroys more than 150 homes
The lava flow now covers more than 100 hectares, the total number of people displaced by the volcanic eruption reached about 6,000
Read more
Crimean Shipyard floats out advanced missile corvette for Russian Navy
The Askold will be the second Project 22800 corvette built at the Kerch Shipyard
Read more
Russia will never revise its stance on Crimea at all, insists Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Crimea was a subject that was beyond the scope of any potential discussion
Read more
Press review: Perm shooting may lead to tougher gun laws and will France pull out of NATO
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 21st
Read more
Crew did not survive Antonov An-26 crash in Russia’s Far East — source
On September 22, Antonov An-26 aircraft performed a technical flight and disappeared from flight radars 38 km from Khabarovsk
Read more
40 officers, 18 soldiers, 2 civilians arrested over coup attempt in Sudan — report
The coup was thwarted without a shot being fired, and there were no reports of anyone killed or injured
Read more
Russian Navy’s upgraded nuclear-powered missile cruiser to enter state trials in 2023
The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov has been under repairs at the Sevmash Shipyard since 1999, real work on the warship has been carried out since 2013
Read more
Afghan Shia minority to resume clashes if Taliban break promises, ethnic leader warns
"We must not be forced to go down the path of armed resistance in order to protect the lives and basic rights of our people," former Vice President Karim Khalili noted
Read more
US lawmakers support amendment tightening sanctions against Russian sovereign debt
The initiative also tasks the US Director of National Intelligence provide reports to the US president on possible interference in presidential and congressional elections
Read more
Russia meets all contractual commitments to gas consumers in EU — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed at "a very simple truth", which is that "gas is first sold, then produced, and only then transited"
Read more
NATO chief seeks to have talks with Lavrov on UNGA sidelines — alliance
Jens Stoltenberg will take part in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly
Read more
Ghani’s escape deep-sixed Afghanistan’s High Council deal with Taliban, says top official
Leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat Islami Afghanistan party stressed that the peace process had benefited both the Hazara minority and Afghanistan
Read more
Russian and US general staff chiefs hold meeting in Finland
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, they addressed issues of mutual interest, including reducing the risk of incidents during military activities
Read more
Discussing Crimea's return to Ukraine at UNGA is useless — Russian ambassador
Russia's ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya remarked that the Ukrainian diplomacy currently had no issues for discussion other than Crimea and Donbass
Read more
Russia’s future orbital outpost to embrace seven modules, centrifuge
The service station will be a part of the infrastructure for flights to the Earth’s natural satellite
Read more
Emergence of AUKUS shocked NATO more than potential adversaries, says Russian diplomat
The developments that are unfolding around Australia require special attention from the political analyst community, including experts on international relations and military and strategic issues, Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
RAS recommends Roscosmos file proposals on Russian space station to the government
The meeting participants supported the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation’s proposal to commence the development of the Russian national orbital station, noting that the ISS has been in operation for over 20 years
Read more
Russian Navy to get four advanced warships by yearend
There are also plans to lay down a frigate at the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwestern Russia, two corvettes at the Amur Shipbuilding Plant in the Russian Far East, a mine countermeasures ship at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard in St. Petersburg and a medium tanker at the Nevsky Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant in the Leningrad Region in Russia’s northwest by the end of 2021
Read more
Traditional views subjected to scorn and discrimination in the West — Russian official
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev expressed doubt that "countries with rich centuries-old traditions would want to have anything in common with such values"
Read more
Russian security chief warns of US, Atlantic allies becoming more erratic and belligerent
Focusing on a statement by US President Joe Biden about "ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries", Nikolai Patrushev pointed out that "practically every American president has been making such statements over the past century"
Read more
Russia to carefully weigh Turkey's statement on legislative polls in Crimea — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Turkey was well aware of the fact that Crimea was a sovereign part of Russia, and it was well aware that Russia never ignored such statements
Read more
Russia not to join NATO, Sergey Lavrov says during meeting with Jens Stoltenberg
The meeting proceeded behind closed doors
Read more
Taliban ask to speak at General Assembly
The representatives of the Taliban also offered Muhammad Sohail Shahin's candidacy for approval as Afghanistan's permanent representative to the organization
Read more
Press review: Will NATO collapse and why is Turkey rattling Russia over vote in Crimea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 23rd
Read more
Denial of US visa to Russian MP for participation in UN GA won’t go unanswered — ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the US "brazenly abuses" the privilege of hosting the UN Headquarters
Read more
Russia, its SCO partners welcome Iran's admission as useful decision — Foreign Ministry
Bekhtiyer Khakimov stressed that Russia proceeded from "the prospects for Iran's involvement in such activities as struggle against terrorism, drug trafficking, and the work for stability and security in the region and on a wider scale"
Read more
Russian Navy warships hunt down enemy submarine in Black Sea drills
The drills involve a Ka-27PL anti-submarine warfare helicopter and a Be-12 amphibious anti-submarine aircraft
Read more
Russia hails reopening of Kabul airport — diplomat
The reopening of Kabul international airport creates positive conditions for the country’s return to a normal, peaceful life, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia has no plans to use Nord Stream 2 as geopolitical instrument, says ministry
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko also noted that Russia will be ready to employ all possibilities to satisfy Europe’s demand as well after the contract on gas transit via Ukraine expires in 2024
Read more